AHVAZ, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Millions of people in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz are taking part at a funeral procession for Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force, and his trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who were assassinated by the US early Friday.