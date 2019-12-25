Joining FATF advantage for banking system: Hemmati

Addressing some claims that being a member of FATF will make it easier for Americans to supervise Iran’s financial transactions, the official said, “as the governor of CBI, I should say that there are some standards in international banking transactions, which are defined by FATF.”

“I do believe that joining FATF will put no barriers on Iran’s financial transactions but would facilitate them in a clear environment,” he added.

He reiterated that Iran pays a specific attention to implementing money laundry regulations and there is no need to be concerned about becoming a FATF member.

Hemmati warned that being blacklisted by the international watchdog will bring huge difficulties for Iran and will block its financial transactions with the world.

Iran’s Expediency Council is currently reviewing the two remaining FATF-related bills, namely the Palermo and CFT, that the country has been required by FATF to endorse, with the general atmosphere against the endorsement of the bills.

Those against the endorsement of the FATF-related bills say the move would impose further restrictions on Iran’s economic relations while the country is under US severe sanctions.

On Wednesday, Former FATF President and the current Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing in US, Marshall Billingslea, admitted to have used the global anti-money laundering body as an opportunity to galvanize the international community against Iran.

“At the plenary this past June in Orlando, the FATF for the first time reimposed the financial countermeasures on Iran, calling on all jurisdictions in a mandatory fashion to require increased supervisory examination for branches and subsidiaries of Iranian banks,” said Marshall Billingslea.

