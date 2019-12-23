Indian FM reports on his meetings with Iranian officials in Tehran

“Met with Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of SNSC Iran. Wide-ranging discussions on regional security and bilateral relations,” he initially tweeted.

“Thank President Dr. Hassan Rouhani for so graciously receiving me today. Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties,” the Indian FM added.

“Met Roads & Urban Development Minister, Mohammad Eslami to assess progress on connectivity projects. Reaffirmed our shared determination to make speedier headway,” he wrote.

The 19th meeting of Iran-India joint economic commission meeting was held in Tehran on Sunday, when Jaishankar hold talks with his counterpart Zarif.

Jaishankar’s visit comes days after a US department official said that Washington has provided an exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project which is envisaged to help transport Indian goods to landlocked Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the follow-up committee for the implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan at the level of Joint Secretary/Director-General was held on Friday.

It was in 2003 that India first proposed developing the Chabahar Port seen as a gateway for the country to access the landlocked markets of Afghanistan and Central Asia, as New Delhi’s tense ties with Pakistan blocked overland trade through Pakistan.

Iran, India and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement on the development of Chabahar Port in Tehran in May 2016 to establish a strategic transit and transport route connecting the three countries.

In a tweet on Sunday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote: “Our ties [with India] are ancient, historic & unbreakable.”

