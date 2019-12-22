Iranian appointed as senior member of WEKAF

Ezzati was invited by the Philippine Olympic Committee to serve as one of the members of the organizing committee of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, also known as 2019 SEA Games, a biennial regional multi-sport event which was held in Manila, November 30-December 11.

During the event and in a meeting attended by the officials of Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation and members of the WEKAF, Ezzati was selected by the majority of votes as a senior member to serve a four-year term at the WEKAF.

Arnis, also known as Kali or Eskrima, is the national martial art of the Philippines, which involves weapon-based fighting with sticks, knives, bladed weapons, and various improvised weapons, as well as techniques without weapons.

