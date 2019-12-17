13th Cinema Vérité Wraps up in Tehran

Films were screened in more than 20 different cities during the festival including Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Bushehr, Lorestan, Zanjan, etc. with the objective of giving the chance to young docmakers as well as documentary lovers see a wide range of productions such as political, historic, ritualistic, religious, social, environmental, scientific, ethnological, and war documentaries.

The 13th edition of the Iranian international festival for documentary films, Cinéma Vérité, has released the names of award winners. The year’s winners were honored during the closing ceremony held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 16.

Ringside directed by Andrea Horman from Germany and the US won the best full-length documentary award of the international section of the festival, which kicked off on December 9. Jury members of this section were Mehrdad Oskoei from Iran, Zlatina Rousseva from Belgium and Karol Piekarczyk from Poland.

The award for best medium-length documentary was given to the US filmmaker Lei Lei for the Breathless Animals. The festival’s best short documentary award went to Ashow by Iranian docmaker Jafar Najafi.

The Grand award of the national section of the event was given to Mohammad Sadegh Esmaeili for their film Adour. Best full-length award was given to Eclipse by Mohsen OstadAli, medium-length documentary award of the section was presented to Bullet Rain directed by Morteza Payeshenas , and the best short documentary award went to Waterfall directed by Ali Shahabi Nezhad Spoon by Jalal Veisi.

Farzad Khoshdast for the film The Thin Red Line was given the special award of the festival director.

The films competed in various categories including short documentaries, medium-length documentaries and full-length ones as well as the special international competitive and non-competitive sections. Cinema Vérité was organized by Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

MNA/