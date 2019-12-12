Iran to set interests of enemies on fire if any mischief done

In this case, “we will tell them [enemies] that we will chase, find and take revenge on you.”

He made the remarks late on Thu. in a local ceremony and said, “resisting against enemy is the key of dignity and survival of the country.”

All seditions and plots waged against the country since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 have been suffocated at the unsparing efforts of combatants and noble people of the country, he said, adding, “combatants are truly the symbols of wisdom and insight of this Establishment and the Revolution.”

Enemy thinks that it can frustrate the noble nation of Islamic Iran through exerting economic pressure on them but they [enemies] should bear in mind that if more pressure is exerted against the Iranian people, they will stand more firmly against the malicious objectives of enemies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC chief pointed to the recent unrest and riots across the country and said, “with their timely presence at the scene, people blocked spread of any unrest in the country.”

He reiterated that if enemies do mischief acts, “we will set their interests on fire.”

MNA/4796049