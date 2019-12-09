Any aggression to receive crushing response

He said that the regime’s threat against Iran is a sign of its weakness aiming to cover the regime’s internal crises and problems up.

Mousavi added that the foundation of the Israeli regime has been based on occupation, threat, and aggression during the past 70 years.

The Iranian diplomat further added that the Islamic Republic of Iran based on its power originated from its cultural values of resistance and sacrifice won’t hesitate to defend its people and national interest and will give a crushing answer to any aggression and foolish measure.

PY/4793069