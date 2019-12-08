Council of ministers approves year 1399 budget bill

According to the official website of the Iranian presidency, at the session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, the remaining provisions and notes of the budget bill were approved to be forwarded to the Islamic Consultative Assembly for the final approval.

The cabinet also discussed and agreed on allocating credits and loans for renewal and reinforcement of housing units in Masjed Soleiman.

The regulations of Financial Intelligence Centre were also amended, based on which the seizure and prohibition of the transfer of funds or property suspected of money laundering and financing of terrorism or any investigations are subject to obtaining the authorisation of the competent judicial authorities, unless urgent access to the judicial authority is not possible, in which case, the Financial Intelligence Centre can issue a warrant for the seizure and prevent the transfer of suspicious funds and possessions for up to 24 hours and immediately upon access, report the matter to the judiciary authority and act based on its order and if the judicial authorities do not issue the warrant, it will be suspended.

The Council of Ministers went on to discuss and approve permit for holding the 5th international conference of Asia-Pacific Group in the current Iranian year.

MNA/PR