Iran has no problem renewing relations with Saudi Arabia: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks in his meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi on Tuesday.

Stating that meeting with Omani officials is always a great opportunity to develop friendly relations, he said, “Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations and cooperation with its neighbors, particularly Oman.”

Iranian President noted, “Fortunately there has been good momentum in economic relations between Iran and Oman”, adding, “We hope that good steps will be taken to develop and strengthen Tehran-Muscat relations and cooperation by holding the 18th Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries.”

President Rouhani stressed the importance of expanding business relations, enhancing communication between the two countries' businessmen, trying to accelerate the implementation of mutual agreements and facilitating banking relations between the two countries, highlighting, “Oman could serve as a hub for Iranian trade in the region.”

