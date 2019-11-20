Official calls for publishing 162-year-old coop. doc. between Iran, Austria

He emphasized the need for exchanging documents of the National Archive of Iran with Austria’s National Archive within the framework of a proposal for publishing a 162-year-old cooperation document between Iran and Austria.

Zarafshan made the remarks at the venue of National Archive of Iran on Wed. in the inaugural ceremony of Iranian and Austrian documents in the presence of Austrian ambassador to Iran and stated, “national archives are heritage and history of nations. In other words, archives and documents are similar to mirrors that manifest the history of nations.”

Turning to the oldest cooperation document between Iran and Austria in Iran’s National Archive , he said, "this document dates backs to 162 years ago and is related to the parts of a convention that has been drawn up in Paris.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarafshan pointed to the documents between Iran and Austria in the field of cooperation of the two countries in different economic sectors, technology transfer, in aviation and transport industries, import and export activities and added, “the old documents of the two countries date back to pre-Islamic Revolution era in the field of tourism.”

He went on to say that a 162-year-old cooperation document between Iran and Austria will be published in the form of document in quadruple cooperation and collaboration of National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI), Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce and Austrian Embassy to Iran.

