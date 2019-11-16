Iran, China poise to strengthen trade, business ties

Iran’s Consul General in Shanghai Ramazan Parvaz put special emphasis on the significance of China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the promotion and export of Iranian products to China and urged more presence of top Iranian companies in CIIE next year.

For his part, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Masoud Khansari pointed to China as Iran’s first trade partner in the recent years and added, “China is home to 1.5 billion people which imports $2.3 trillion worth of products from other countries annually.”

The relationship between Iran and China has entered strategic stage, he said, and emphasized, “suitable ways should be provided for supplying all Iranian products in Chinese market purposefully.”

He went on to say that Iranian products do not confine only to carpet, pistachio, saffron or handicrafts, rather China can be a large and lucrative market for all Iranian products especially consumer products.

Khansari pointed to the key and important role of Iranian Chamber of Commerce in Eastern China in promoting and enhancing relations between Iran and China and stressed, “in addition to its integrated structure, Shanghai Chamber of Commerce is an active and energetic organization and can play a constructive role for expansion and development of joint trade activities between the two chambers.”

