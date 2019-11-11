Domestically-made Damavand destroyer to join Army Navy soon

Speaking on Monday at a ceremony at the University of Command and Staff of the Iranian Army in Tehran, Gen. Hatami said that “Damavand destroyer is ready and will join the Army Navy in the Caspian Sea soon."

The defense minister also said that the work on Damavand had gone beyond a typical overhaul which had turned the destroyer into a different and newer Damavand.

Elsewhere, he explained different aspects of the Iranian military power and the achievements in the defense and deterrence areas, saying that “in the missile field, which is an important and deterrent component, we concentrated more on precision and explosive power, maneuverability and speed.”

He explained all Iranian missiles are pin-pointing which had successfully hit their targets during the tests.

