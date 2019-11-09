Iran to respond to attack on its oil tanker at appropriate time, place: Deputy FM

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the comments at the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation in Moscow on Saturday afternoon, during which he detailed Iran's stances on the nuclear agreement or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as some other regional issues.

In his address to the conference, the Iranian deputy foreign minister first referred to the recent developments in the region, including the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region such as the recent rocket attack on the Iranian tanker Sabiti 60 miles off the coast of Saudi Jeddah port city on October 11.

Araghchi said that investigations are underway on the incident to identify the cause of the missile attack, underlining that "we will respond to it at the right time and place."

This item is being updated...

