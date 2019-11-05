France reacts Iran's 4th step away from JCPOA

Calling on Iran to reverse its latest decisions to reduce commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal, French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing on Tuesday that “the announcement by Iran on November 5 to increase its enrichment capacity goes against the Vienna agreement, which strictly limits activities in this area."

“We are waiting with our partners for the next IAEA reports on Iran’s announcements and actions,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

She claimed that France remained committed to the deal and urged Iran to “fully adhere to its obligations and to cooperate fully with the IAEA, both in JCPOA and its other nuclear obligations.”

Iran is to take the fourth step in reducing commitments to the JCPOA on Wednesday, which includes reducing commitments regarding the Fordow enrichment facility.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underscored on Tuesday that the new measures will be taken under the supervision of the IAEA.

“Under the JCPOA, we were inquired to have up to 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow, which were supposed to remain without gas. Starting tomorrow, we will start injecting gas into the centrifuges at Fordow as part of the fourth JCPOA step,” the president said.

“To all the remaining sides to the JCPOA and other friendly countries, I’d like to state in advance that our new measures will be taken under the supervision of the IAEA,” Rouhani added.

“Also, all measures in the fourth step are reversible just like in the previous steps; that is, the moment the other sides to the agreement begin to live up to their commitments, we will resume our own suspended commitments as well,” he added.

Iran has repeatedly warned the European parties, including France, that the deal can only be rescued if they help it circumvent US sanctions on its banking and oil sectors.

Iran says if it reached a proper solution for the removal of sanctions on its export of oil and metal, if it could easily use its money in trade transactions, then it would be fully ready to return to the previous conditions, regarding the level of our JCPOA commitments.

