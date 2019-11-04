Westerners' Political pressure forced Iran inaugurate array of 30 IR6 centrifuges

He made the remarks during the event of feeding gas into a middle chain of IR6 centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facilities site.

“Today, we experimentally inaugurated a middle chain of 30 IR6 centrifuges,” he said, “Earlier in April, we had put a chain of 20 IR6 centrifuges on stream and prior to that we had inaugurated a chain 10 IR6 centrifuges."

“Presently, there are around 60 IR6 centrifuges, producing 600 SWU of energy,” Salehi said.

“We did not plan to operate the 30 chain within three or four years,” he said, “But we were asked by Iranian senior officials to take the challenge and put the chain online to show the power and capability of the Islamic Republic.”

The United States last year withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers and reimposed sanctions. Iran responded by gradually scaling back its commitments under the agreement and has said it could take further steps in November.

