Iranian freestyle wrestlers bag three medals in CISM World C’ships

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian bagged the gold medal of 97kg category with a 3-2 win over Aliaksandr Hushtyn of Belarus in the final on Tuesday. Russia’s Vladislav Baitsaev and Fatih Yasarli of Turkey collected bronze medals of this category.

Iran’s Yadollah Mohebi suffered a 3-0 defeat in the final of 125kg against Turkey’s Taha Akgul. Bronze medals went to China’s Zhiwei Deng and Poland’s Robert Baran.

Also on Monday, Ahmad Bazri won a bronze medal in 86kg.

Russia finished the freestyle event with three gold and two bronze medals to lead the table while North Korea (2 golds, 2 bronzes), China (2 golds, two bronzes), and Iran stand next.

The Greco-Roman competitions will kick off on Wednesday.

The 7th CISM World Games – the 7th PEACE GAMES – kicked off in the Chinese city of Wuhan on October 16 in 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from more than 100 countries in attendance.

