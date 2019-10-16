  1. Politics
16 October 2019 - 14:27

Iran to give harsh response to attack on Iranian Ship in Red Sea: Shamkhani

Iran to give harsh response to attack on Iranian Ship in Red Sea: Shamkhani

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said Iran will give a harsh response to those who attacked Iranian Ship in the Red Sea and seeking new wave of insecurity and unrest in the region.

In this meeting, the two sides underlined reinforcement of mutual ties in political, defense, security and economic sectors . They also discussed recent tensions in the region including military operations of Turkey in northern parts of Syria.

Shamkhani, for his part, noted the US’ scenario for reviving ISIL and sowing insecurity in west Asia underscoring collaboration among regional countries for defusing such plots.

“Resolving tensions in Idlib must be among top priorities in fight against terrorism,” he said.

Shamkhani also reiterated Iran’s disagreement with Turkey’s operations in Syria adding that regional unrest must be resolved only through diplomacy between Syrian-Syrian and Yemeni-Yemeni parties.

Addressing the recent incident occurred for the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, he named sowing insecurity in international waterways as one of the main reasons for regional crises saying “Iran will give a harsh response to those who attacked Iranian Ship in the Red Sea and seeking new wave of insecurity and unrest in the region.”

The Russian envoy, for his turn, admitted that Iran-Russia cooperation can prevent development and revival of terrorism and will provide stability and security in the region.

MNA/ISN98072418503

News Code 151308

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News