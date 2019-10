Hossein Sartipi said his client was sent to prison this morning to serve his 5-year jail time, which was issued by the court in the final session of his trial earlier this month.

Fereydoun was arrested in 2017 and quickly released on bail following long-running corruption allegations, with the judiciary saying at the time that he was the subject of "multiple investigations".

People and the MPs had demanded that Fereydoun be put on trial for financial-corruption charges.

MNA/FNA