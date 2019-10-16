‘Diapason’ goes to TOFIFEST intl. Filmfest.i Poland

Iranian feature ‘Diapason’ has been selected to take part at the competition section of Tofifest in Poland.

The film is the story of Ra’ana, a 50-year-old single working mom who is living happily with her daughter Hoda. On her 18th birthday, in an accident, Hoda meets a sudden death, but the Iranian laws and customs give far harsher rulings on her mother Ra’ana, whose world has collapsed.

‘Diapason’ had also taken part at the 24th Busan International Film Festival this year.

The TOFIFEST International Film Festival is a film festival that takes place annually in Toruń, Poland. It is one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Poland and the mission of the Festival is to promote independent cinema.

The 17th edition of the Tofifest International Film Festival will be held on 19-27 October 2019.

