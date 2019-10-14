  1. Politics
Police seized 29,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Kerman

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The police chief of Kerman Province said that 29,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been seized in Rudbar-e Jonubi County.

The Second Brigadier General Abodolreza Nazeri said on Monday that through extensive operation carried out by police forces, 29,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel have been seized in Rudbar-e Jonubi County.

One tank-truck consisted of smuggled diesel fuel were seized, he said, adding that the smuggler has been also arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials.

Fuel smuggling is affecting the country's economy gravely, he added, saying that for this reason, the police are seriously dealing with fuel smuggling.

