'Finfair' to vie at Estonia's Tallinn filmfest.

'Funfair' is about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

It will take part at the shorts section of 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), an annual film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

Iranian feature ‘When the Moon Was Full’, directed by Narges Abyar, was also previously announced to be taking part at the Estonian film festival.

PÖFF is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, and Venice, according to the event’s website.

The 23rd edition of the event will be held 15 November to 1 December 2019.

'Funfair' is also scheduled to take part at the 20th edition of Kerry Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying festival slated to be held on 17-20 October 2019 in Ireland.

