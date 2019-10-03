Zionist regime has been created based on conflict with human rules

The 3rd International Summit of Solidarity with the Palestinian Children and Youths kicked off on Thursday with the message of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani as held for commemorating Martyr Muhammad al-Durrah.

In the beginning of his message, Larijani said, “the story of Palestine is the bitter story of today’s world, in which, a land has been occupied and its people are expelled but it is a matter of regret to say that occupier is supported.”

In the contemporary world of today, a nation is exposed to the most aggressive and violent attacks but aggressor is backed, he lamented.

In continuation of his message, Larijani pointed to the way of martyrdom of some Palestinian children and said, “Israeli forces shot dead Muhammad al-Durrah, 12-year-old, in his father’s hug but murderer is supported unfortunately.”

Larijani pointed to the supports of world powers including United States and UK from the Zionist regime and added, “Zionist regime relieves itself of any responsibility for the support it receives from some governments, communities and international organizations and exerts organized violence against Palestinian society.”

In his message, he said, “today, all Muslims are duty bound to fight against Zionist regime for maintaining peace and stability in the Islamic world and region and stood firmly against the expansionism and aggressive policies of Israel.”

It should be noted that the 3rd International Summit on “Solidarity with the Palestinian Children and Youths” was held in Khalij-e Fars Amphitheater of Sacred Defense and Revolution Museum on Thursday in the presence of state and military officials, clerics, members of the Parliament, cultural, political and religious dignitaries and youth from various countries including Asian, European, African and American continents.

MA/IRN83501985