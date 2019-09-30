Iran FM spox congrats new Jewish Year

“Happy New Year to our Jewish compatriots and to all true followers of great prophet Moses (PBUH),” Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Iranian President's Special Aide on Ethnic and Religious Minorities Affairs Ali Yunesi had also offered congratulations on the new Jewish Year, saying that Iranian Jewish people are the oldest followers of monotheistic religions with thousands of years of background.

Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the "head [of] the year", is the Jewish New Year.

The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally "day of shouting or blasting". It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days specified by Leviticus 23:23–32 that occur in the early autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.

MNA