PRTC to compete foreign rivals

“The company will soon be competing with foreign companies due to its ability to localize the know-how for production of various types of catalysts,” said Hossein Rasouli, the head of the PRTC Commercialization Affairs.

Speaking on Sunday at the 51st Meeting of the Head of Petrochemical Complexes, Rasouli said: “Given the technical capabilities and prowess of this company, we are fully prepared to provide the technical knowledge and catalysts needed in the Iranian petrochemical industry.”

He added: "We are in very good terms with petrochemical holdings and complexes, and we recently signed important agreements with Bakhtar and Parsian Oil and Gas holding companies and the latter’s subsidiaries."

Rasouli underlined to PRTC’s activities regarding membrane production, and said: "We have initiated effective cooperation with a reputable Iranian and an Asian company."

He also stated that hundreds of millions of dollars per year of catalysts were consumed in the country annually, adding: “PRTC can provide a variety of services in the field of optimization and troubleshooting production processes, providing technical know-how, etc. to all companies.”

MNA/PR