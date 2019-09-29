US senator Warren backs protesters in Egypt

"We should stand with the protesters in Egypt fighting for a better future—and we must be clear that violence and repression are unacceptable responses to those who seek to express their opinion or affect political change," she wrote.

Protests have broken out in parts of Egypt with demonstrators calling for the departure of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi amid a high security alert.

Following Friday prayers in the Warraq area in Giza governorate, demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the resignation of el-Sisi and raised slogans condemning the deterioration of living conditions in the country as well as the spread of corruption.

In Cairo, security forces closed off entrances to Tahrir Square, the hub of the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak. There was a heavy police presence around the square and at some junctions in the city center.

Simultaneously, pro-Sisi demonstrations were also taking place in Alexandria, north Egypt.

Earlier, Egypt's president played down a call for protests against his rule, saying there were "no reasons for concern" even as the army and the police tightened security in the capital.

Rights groups said nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far in a broad crackdown following last week's small but rare demonstrations against el-Sisi, who took power in a 2013 coup.

In a brief statement on Thursday, Egypt's Ministry of Interior warned it would "confront any attempt to destabilise social peace in a firm and decisive way".

MNA/