29 August 2003 - 16:32

Indian Play Depicts Ashura Events in Toronto

TEHRAN, August 29 (Mehr News Agency) –- Indian play “A Drop of Blood”, depicting events of Ashura (the day Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred in Karbala), was recently staged in Toronto, Canada.

Written by Indian director Ashav Otava J.D in Urdu language, the play had participated in the 21st Fajr International Theater Festival.

“A Drop of Blood” describes the events which happened to Imam Hussein (AS) and his faithful companions in the history of Islam, inviting every viewer to investigate and find more on the truth.

The writer has spent over two years of research work on the history of Islam making use of the poetry of Urdu and Punjab famous poets in his play. He has staged the play throughout India as well. 

