Rhinoplasty in Iran; what you have always wished for!

Different nose job procedures along with medical tourism with the goal of beautifying, have given the nose job another perspective. Nowadays people across the world can have different appearances based on their interests. However, the question is when has Rhinoplasty in Iran become popular? And what is the reason of its popularity?

Nose job from the past till now

In the dim and distant past diseases such as Syphilis, infection and accidents were the main reason to do Rhinoplasty. Then nose job became the appropriate treatment for nose deviation, hooked nose and respiratory problems. Gradually as doctors became more skilled, ideas for reconstructive and cosmetic surgery came up and it was then when Rhinoplasty played a new role in the lives of actors and models. However beauty was not confined to specific people and soon Rhinoplasty became epidemic.

In this way, doctors from different countries such as America, Britain, Iran, etc. became the leader of Rhinoplasty in the world. However, in recent years Rhinoplasty in Iran has become the first choice of clients due to its skilled and experienced surgeons, advanced clinics, a high percentage of success in obtaining desired results and of course a very reasonable price.

Rhinoplasty in Iran, the capital of nose job in the world

You might be interested to know how Rhinoplasty in Iran has become so popular. Well, there have been many factors to make this happen. More than 150,000 nose jobs are performed in Iran annually. This number of surgeries has made Iran having the most experienced specialists in Rhinoplasty. The cost of a nose job in Iran is 60 percent cheaper than in the United States and it is at least 30 percent cheaper than in Europe and Arab countries. Rhinoplasty in Iran also facilitates advanced nose job procedures, specialized clinics and postoperative care. Health tourism agencies plan a seven day trip to Iran to perform the nose job. This program includes a medical Visa, a hotel (tailored to travelers’ preferences), airport transfers, city transfers, doctor’s visit, surgery and postoperative care.

Medical tourism in Iran, build your favorite body!

Although Rhinoplasty in Iran is the most popular cosmetic surgery in this country, it is interesting to know that there are also other cosmetic surgeries in Iran are equally advanced, affordable and popular. Surgeries such as Tummy Tuck in Iran and Liposuction in Iran have been welcomed for several years. Since obesity is one of the most common diseases in the world in the past few decades, weight-loss surgeries along with Rhinoplasty in Iran have their own fans now.

There are two types of weight-loss surgeries generally. These procedures either focus on reducing the volume of gastric intake, which is recommended for very obese individuals, or on the extraction of excess fat and body contouring and lifting in areas with excessive obesity. Tummy tuck in Iran is the most common surgery for the second type. This causes the patient to have a flat abdomen after the surgery. However, if the patient has excessive fat accumulation in other areas of her body, doctors will recommend Liposuction in Iran.

Weight-loss surgeries in Iran, as well as Rhinoplasty in Iran, are performed by skilled and experienced doctors in advanced and standard clinics. They are also much cheaper than other countries. If you are planning to do the weight-loss surgery in Iran, note that you need to be examined by different doctors before surgery to make sure that your body is in such condition that it requires weight-loss surgery. As Iranian doctors would always give preference to exercise and diet, they recommend patients not to do the weight-loss surgery unless it is needed. If you intend to travel to Iran for medical or cosmetic treatment, you would better consult with MedoTrip specialists who are pioneers of providing health tourism services in Iran. If you are looking for Rhinoplasty in Iran, just visit the MedoTrip Website and contact them by filling out a contact form or by calling +989194086332.