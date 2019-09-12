Lebanon’s Hezbollah says all Israel’s judaization attempts are ‘void’

Hezbollah on Wednesday denounced as an aggression Israeli prime minister’s declaration to annex Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank to the Zionist entity.

In a statement released by Hezbollah Media Relations, the Lebanese Resistance Movement reacted to the latest stance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed that Palestinian people have the right to confront any aggression against their land and territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea if reelected.

“This decision comes following series of stances adopted by Persian Gulf states in support of the Zionist entity,” reads the statements as reported by Alalam, noting that such stance had encouraged the Zionist regime to go ahead with aggression against Arab people in Lebanon and Palestine.

Normalization attempts by these states represented a chance for Netanyahu to seize more territories, Hezbollah said, noting that the Israeli prime minister had previously announced to annex Al-Quds (Jerusalem), territories in West Bank and Golan Heights.

“All Judaization attempts are void and to be foiled by the Palestinian people just like when they foiled the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ through unity,” the statement added.

Palestinian people’s right to defend entire Palestine won’t change, the statement concluded.

MA/PR