All-out Iran-Russia cooperation in interest all countries: Zarif

Zarif made the remarks in a joint conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow this afternoon.

The Iran-Russia joint cooperation commission has had a special role in expanding the relations between the two countries, the Iranian top diplomat said, adding that the Iranian energy minister is accompanying him during the Russia visit to exchange views with his Russian counterpart.

He further described Iran’s relations with Russia to be at an acceptable level, adding that an Iranian delegation have gone to France to test level of EU countries’ commitments to the JCPOA.

He added that the Americans have created obstacles for relations of some countries such as Russia and China with Iran.

Zarif went on to say that if the Europeans fail to abide by their commitment by a certain date Iran has set for them, Iran will definitely take the third step to reduce its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, he added that if the Europeans fully abide by their commitments under the JCPOA, Iran will be ready to fully implement the deal.

This item is being updated...

KI/IRN83462316