SRI to deliver homegrown Pars 1 satellite in Dec.

As Hossein Samimi told Mehr news agency, Pars 1 is passing the final steps in SRI.

He added that the research center is planning to design and produce remote sensing satellite Pars 2 and in this regard will cooperate with Iranian universities and private companies.

"Pars 2 is more developed than Pars 1 and comes with a higher resolution and better operation," he said.

SRI has many different projects namely remote sensing satellites such as Saba, Pars 1 and 2 and telecommunications satellites such as Mesbah-2, Zohreh, Ghaem-1 and SRIsat. .

The center is focused on producing 'Remote Sensing' and 'Communication Satellites' based on the sixth five-year development plan of Iran.

It is intended to develop space technology by conducting research, plan making, localization, implementing and monitoring projects as well as recruiting and training professionals in different space-related areas.

