Justice minister leaves for Singapore

The Iranian minister is to attend the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements resulting from Mediation (the Convention) on August 7, 2019.

He also has holding talks with Singapore judiciary officials on agenda.

On 26 June 2018, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) approved the final draft of the Convention, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 20 December 2018.

The Convention follows three years of work by UNCITRAL Working Group II, with participation by 85 member States, and reflects the need for enforceability of mediation agreements without lengthy and costly enforcement proceedings. Singapore is expected to be the first signatory to the Convention.

Other countries that appear to have been generally supportive of the Convention include the US, Colombia, Thailand, Turkey, Mexico, China, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Canada, as they advocated for a Convention from the beginning of the project.

According to UNCITRAL, the intended benefits of the Convention include that it will 'bring certainty to the international framework on mediation' and facilitate 'the promotion of mediation as an alternative and effective method of resolving trade disputes'.

The Convention reflects a business need and an increasing prevalence of mediation as an international dispute resolution mechanism (whether stand-alone or in combination with other hybrid dispute resolution mechanisms, such as the practices of 'med-arb', 'arb-med', and 'arb-med-arb').

