Iran to respond to any missile attacks with its missiles: Former IRGC cmdr.

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in an interview with the ‘IRIB 2 Special News Talks’ last night.

“We are engaged in an active resistance. If they hit us with missiles, we will strike back with missiles, because we know that if we do not respond to [their missiles], they will launch an attack. The ‘active resistance’ [doctrine] is working while trade in secured Strait of Hormuz is underway,” Rezaei said.

The EC secretary general also said that Iran will eventually bring the US to its knees through ‘active resistance’ approach, explaining that Resistance forces led by Iran have already won or are wining against the other side everywhere in the Middle East region.

For example, in Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition is weakening and is in decline, he said, noting that the UAE is withdrawing from the coalition.

He further pointed to the US failure in its peace plan for Palestine dubbed ‘the Deal of the Century’, adding that the US has already been defeated both in Iraq and Syria as two more examples for US failures in the region.

With regard to the US attempt to form a security coalition in the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei said that almost all countries in the Persian Gulf region had contacted Iran over the past month and had called to revive former relations with Tehran.

The former IRGC commander added that collective security is what Iran and its neighbors need, calling for non-intervention of foreign countries in forming the regional security arrangements.

KI/4681998