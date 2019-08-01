Enemies will feel regret over imposition of sanctions against Iran

Imposition of sanctions against Iran is a moral, political and legal failure to them, the president added.

He made the remarks on Thu. in the inaugural ceremony of Combined Cycle Power Plant in Heris county, East Azarbaijan province, and added, “sanctioning Iran is tantamount to a failure of their commitments against international institutions and the United Nations and also in the face of a great 82-million population of the country.”

“In spite of sanctions , we will stand on our own feet, so that Islamic Republic of Iran has gained numerous achievements in the field of new technologies,” Rouhani added.

He drew a comparison between activities and performance of the country before and after the Islamic Revolution and added, “the electricity capacity of the country in early years of the Islamic Revolution stood at only 7,000 megawatts while this rate hit 69,000 megawatts since in 11th and 12th government dubbed hope and prudence, the issue of which is significant in the fields of investment, production and creation of necessary services in energy sector.”

Implementation of infrastructural plan is of paramount importance for the social and economic developments, he emphasized.

