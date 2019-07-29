  1. Politics
Intelligence forces dismantles drug smuggling band in Kerman

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The Intelligence Ministry forces identified and dismantled a drug trafficking band in Kerman province, Iran.

Through extensive operations carried out by the Intelligence Ministry forces, a drug smuggling band planning to transport a 1.100 tons drug shipment from Kerman province to central provinces of Iran was identified.

Six smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 1.100 tons of opium.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

