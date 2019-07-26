Zarif wraps of diplomatic tour, stressing value of Iran-Africa relations

“On my way back to Tehran after fruitful diplomatic trip—to the UN in NY, attending NAM conference in Caracas; visiting Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and finally Senegal,” he tweeted on late on Thursday.

Also in an earlier Thursday tweet, he wrote that he has held ‘important talks’ with Senegalese President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Amadou Ba on ‘bilateral relations’, “emphasizing highest value we put on relations with African nations.”

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in New York on July 14 to attend the United Nations Economic and Social Council. After a six-day stay, he departed for Caracas where he attended Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meetings before continuing the South American tour to Nicaragua and Bolivia. He then paid a one-day visit to Senegal.

MAH/