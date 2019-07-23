NDFI's performance ranks 1st in AMAN Union

Referring to the membership of Iran in the board of directors of AMAN Union, Afrouz Bahrami announced that the fund's operation has ranked first among union members.

She made the remarks on Monday during her trip to Iraq to participate in the Joint Commercial Cooperation Committee of Iran-Iraq.

"The performance of the NDFI has led the fund to be ranked first in comparison with all other similar funds in the region," she added.

The official noted that in order to have a more accurate validation of the services provided to Iranian exporters of goods and services to Iraq, two offices of the Iranian Export Guarantee Fund were established in the Kurdistan Region and south of Iraq, and the necessary supports are to be provided by the Iraqi authorities to carry out the task.

It should be noted, however, that the first branch in the Kurdistan Region has been launched and is ready to be opened, she added.

AMAN UNION is a professional forum assembling Commercial & Non-commercial Risks Insurers & Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and of the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN).

AMAN UNION was launched on 28th October, 2009 following an agreement between the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to join their efforts for establishing a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in their respective Member Countries.

