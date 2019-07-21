  1. Politics
21 July 2019 - 14:34

Two more Iranian ships may be stranded in Brazil

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Two more Iranian bulk carriers that came to Brazil carrying urea and were expected to return home with corn could be left without enough fuel, as Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras refuses to provide them with bunker fuel due to US sanctions.

Ship tracking data shows that Panamax-type vessels MV Delruba and Ganj, currently located near the Imbituba port in southern Brazil, were scheduled to run the same route as two other Iranian vessels, Bavand and Termeh, whose refueling problems Reuters reported on Thursday.

All four ships are owned by the Iranian government and are included in the sanctions imposed by the US government. Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has refused to sell the vessels fuel, citing the sanctions. If the sales were to go forward, Petrobras could suffer penalties due to its US operations, the company has said.

Despite statements from Petrobras saying that other companies could sell the fuel to the vessels, the industry source said the state firm has an effective monopoly on refueling services at Brazilian ports.

The fifth one, the Daryabar is managed to leave Brazil, loaded with corn Daryabar had also brought urea to Brazil.

