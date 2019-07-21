  1. Politics
Lawmakers appreciate IRGC for seizing British tanker in Hormuz strait

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Members of the Iranian Parliament appreciated the swiftness of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in seizing a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz after it breached international maritime law.

In a statement signed on Sunday, 160 Iranian lawmakers cast support to IRGC’s move and appreciated the elite force for impounding the violating vessel.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps impounded the British tanker, Stena Impero, on Friday while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz en route to Saudi Arabia. It was seized "for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

The oil tanker was then transferred to the coast to undergo the required legal proceedings.

