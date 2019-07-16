  1. Culture
‘The Skier’ wins ward at Tanzania’s Zanzibar Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘The Skier’ directed by Fereydoun Najafi won Silver Dhow Award at Zanzibar International Film Festival in Tanzania.

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race in the afternoon, decides to save a mountain goat which is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony.

‘The Skier’ is an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran.

It has also won the Best Film Award at the 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece.

The 21st Zanzibar International Film Festival was held on 9-14 July 2019.

The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), also known as Festival of the Dhow Countries, is an annual film festival held in Zanzibar, Tanzania. It has been described as the largest cultural event in East Africa. ZIFF is a non-governmental organization established in 1997 to develop and promote film and other cultural industries as catalyst for the regional social and economic growth.

