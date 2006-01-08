Khuzestan Province participates in Iran-France Geodynamic Project

The joint Iran-France geodynamic project currently being developed, was started three years ago in Iran It is aimed at surveying the earth’s movements at different periods, Arash Safaii-Asl, director of the Geological Survey of Khuzestan Province said.

Two of the four GPS equipments are currently operational in the province’s capital city Ahvaz and overall, 110 GPS equipments are working across the country, the Persian service of IRNA quoted Safaii-Asl as saying on Sunday.

Global Positioning System is a worldwide radio-navigation system that, in addition to military purposes, is widely used in marine, terrestrial navigation and location based services.

