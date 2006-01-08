Khuzestan Province participates in Iran-France Geodynamic Project

The joint Iran-France geodynamic project currently being developed, was started three years ago in Iran It is aimed at surveying the earth’s movements at different periods, Arash Safaii-Asl, director of the Geological Survey of Khuzestan Province said.
Two of the four GPS equipments are currently operational in the province’s capital city
Global Positioning System is a worldwide radio-navigation system that, in addition to military purposes, is widely used in marine, terrestrial navigation and location based services.
