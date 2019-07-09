2,000 production units to be revived by Mar. 2020

According to Farshad Moghimi, “from the beginning of the current year (March 21, 2019), some 122 production units have been reactivated providing jobs for 19,000 workers.”

The administration intends to expand the infrastructure of domestic production units, concentrate on increasing employment and job creation in them, improve their business environment, and supply the working capital of these production units to reach the set targets by the yearend, according to officials.

In Late March, The Iranian president has called on all government sections to work towards the boosting production goal in the current year after the Leader called for boosting production in his new year's message.

At the same time, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named the Persian New Year, 1398, as the ‘Year of Boosting Production', which can solve the country’s economic problems and cut dependency on foreigners.

