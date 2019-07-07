  1. Economy
Iran 1st in global product registration in 2018

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Director General of the Office for Industrial Property Protection of the Iranian Industry Minister Mehdi Mirsalehi said that by registering 18 export products, Iran could stand first in global product registration in 2018.

As he informed, Iran has registered 61 of its export products till the present time and with cooperation of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), it is to register 10 of its mining products by the current yearend.

He also added that the industry ministry is trying to have the bill on protection of industrial property ratified in the Iranian Parliament.

Industrial property is one of two subsets of intellectual property (IP), it takes a range of forms, including patents for inventions, industrial designs, trademarks, service marks, layout-designs of integrated circuits, commercial names and designations, geographical indications and protection against unfair competition. 

