Iraqi Kurdistan not to welcome pressure on Iranian people

In an interview with Mehr News agency Abdul Sattar Majid a high ranking member of Kurdistan Islamic Group and member of Iraqi Kurdistan’s parliament said that people and different political factions of the Iraqi Kurdistan region want regional tensions and conflicts to be settled peacefully through talks particularly the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US because in case of any war all region will lose.

He added, “It is to the benefit of the Iraqi Kurdistan region to follow the Iraqi central government’s policy and be impartial in respect with ongoing tensions between Iran and the US.”

Calling Iran as a strategic neighbor of Iraqi Kurdistan and referring to Iran’s significant regional role, Abdul Sattar Majid noted, “The United States is also a powerful country which Iraqi Kurdistan has good relations with it, so Erbil has to maintain balance in its relation with the US and Iran.”

The parliamentarian went on to say, “we call on the US to settle tensions with Iran through peaceful ways and talks because war will be harmful for all region.”

He also added, “we don’t welcome any pressure and sanction on Iranian people.”

Interview by Halime Mollai