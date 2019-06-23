No much time left for Europe, warns Iranian official

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, met with visiting British Deputy Foreign Secretary for the Middle East Andrew Marrison at the AEOI complex in Tehran to discuss latest developments relating to the Iranian nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA as well as some other international issues.

In the meeting, Kamalvandi referred to commitments of the other parties to the JCPOA and underlined Iran’s seriousness in carrying out the previously announced measures in relation to resuming high-level uranium enrichment under the Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA as outlined by the President Rouhani and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

On the anniversary of the US illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) on May 8, Iran reduced some commitments under the deal while giving a two-month deadline to other remaining parties to the deal to fulfill their obligations, otherwise it said it will reduce further its commitments to the JCPOA. The 60-day deadline that Iran has given to other JCPOA signatories to fulfill their commitments will expire in less than three weeks from now.

Furthermore, last Monday, Kamalvandi announced that Iran would increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days, exceeding the 300km limit set by the JCPOA.

In response to Andrew Marrison’s remarks in relation to his country’s support for the JCPOA, his call for showing restraint on the part of Iran and his warning that surpassing commitments would be ‘serious and dangerous’, the senior Iranian nuclear official said “threats and maximum pressures imposed by the United States are doomed to failure.”

Pressing ahead with diplomacy using armored artillery boats is something that belongs to the past, said Kamalvandi, advising the Americans to look at the developments over the past weeks and revise their unproductive policies as they have not yielded any results but escalating tensions.

