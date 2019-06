The match between Iran men's national volleyball team and Russia men's national volleyball team in the third week of Volleyball Nations League ended minutes ago in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia's Ghadir stadium with a 3-0 victory (25-20; 26-24; 25-23) for Iran.

With this clear win, Iran widened the gap with the second team at the top of the table of Volleyball Nations League 2019.

This was Iran's last match during the Week 3 of the world competitions.

KI