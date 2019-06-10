  1. Sports
10 June 2019 - 20:47

Ukrainian wrestler stands on champ’s podium with singlet drawn with image of Islamic Revolution Leader

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – A Ukrainian wrestler with Azerbaijani origin Almar Noor Aliyev, who won the first title of wrestling competition in Ukraine, stood on podium and received his gold medal with the singlet drawn with the image of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on it.

Aliyev managed to win bronze medal in 77kg category in 2018 U-23 Greco-Roman Wrestling Competition held in Europe.

He also became runner-up and won silver medal in 2017 World’s Army Wrestling Championship.

