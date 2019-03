A large audience of various religious persuasions attended the screening, which was followed by a question and answer session featuring Hojjatoleslam Saeid Bahmanpur, who wrote the screenplay for the film.

Low-budget documentary makes the grade for Fajr filmfest

TEHRAN -- The documentary “Black Hand, White Bread” directed by Javad Marzabadi will go on screen at the 24th Fajr Film Festival.

Produced by the Young Iranian Cinema Society, the film tells the story of a man who earns a living by catching flies, cockroaches, and worms. The short documentary was made in four days.

