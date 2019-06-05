  1. Politics
Massive turnout of people in Intl. Quds Day rallies foils enemies’ conspiracies

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that huge turnout of people during International Quds Day rallies and other events will foil malicious objectives orchestrated by enemies against Iran.

He made the remarks in a sermon of Eid al-Fitr prayers held in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Wednesday morning.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the pious people of Islamic Iran who marked International Quds Day at the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan across the country.

He pointed to the “Deal of Century” and said, “US and Israeli peace plan for Palestine dubbed the ‘Deal of Century” is a great treason to the Islamic world.”

