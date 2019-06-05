Massive turnout of people in Intl. Quds Day rallies foils enemies’ conspiracies

He made the remarks in a sermon of Eid al-Fitr prayers held in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Wednesday morning.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the pious people of Islamic Iran who marked International Quds Day at the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan across the country.

He pointed to the “Deal of Century” and said, “US and Israeli peace plan for Palestine dubbed the ‘Deal of Century” is a great treason to the Islamic world.”

The item will be updated...

MA/4633593