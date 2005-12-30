Economic news in brief (Dec. 30)

Construction of Kordestan’s largest coldwater fish production center to start soon

SANADAJ, Kordestan Province – The construction project of Kordestan’s largest coldwater fish production center will soon start in this northwestern province.

Another similar project, which started eight years ago in Kamyaran, has to date cost about Rls.22.5 billion. In the first year, some 520 tons of coldwater fish was produced in this center, which is called Palangan. The number is expected to attain 4,240 tons by the end of the Fourth Development Plan (2005-10).

Over Rls.6.4b for coastal development plans in Gilan

RASHT, Gilan Prov. – In the current Iranian year, a total of 6.4 billion rials has been allocated for implementation of development plans in the coastal areas of this northern Iranian province.

In addition, two consulting engineering firm from Denmark and France are cooperating in tourism development plans in three northern Iranian provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan.

New gas plant to come into line in Fars

SHIRAZ, Fars Prov. – A new gas plant with a total capacity of 50 million cubic meters is being built in southern part of Fars Province, CEO of National Iranian Gas Company said.

He also said that some 420 million cubic meters (minimum) of gas will be produced this winter in order to supply domestic demand, which is unreasonably high in Iran due to availability and relatively low prices. He then pointed to the project of gas transfer to Armenia, adding “Iran will start export of gas to the former soviet republic as of 2007.”

Renault-Nissan signs agreements with Iranian companies

TEHRAN – Iranian auto part manufacturers have signed contracts of a total value of $648 million with the French carmaker Renault-Nissan, which is seeking to offer a new brand of its Logan in Iran .

“So far, 50 Iranian companies have been officially added to the list of L90 parts makers,” said head of the board of director of Renault-Pars Company, the joint venture between the French company and Iran’s Pars Khodro that is in charge of producing and marketing L90 cars in Iran. “The new contracts say that some 54% of the parts needed for the initial phase of L90 production in the country will be manufactured by Iranian companies,” he added. In addition, Renault-Nissan has signed 22 contracts with Iranian firms according to which the French carmaker should provide these firms with technical expertise needed for L90 production. The first batch of cars is expected to hit the market next summer.

