503 films to vie at Tehran’s Intl. Sports Film Festival

Producers from Iran, India, Italy, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, respectively, have submitted the most number of entries to the event.

Iran’s sports films festival, as the exclusive representative of the FICTS Sport Federation, is considered to be the entry festival for the Milan world competition.

The event, organized by the cultural institute of the Khayyam Art House NGO, is held to stage a contest between filmmakers and producers, spot young talents, and to introduce inspiring figures.

It will be held in line with the country’s sporting regulations, the National Olympic and Paralympics Committee and the FICTS Federation in a bid to support the production and distribution of sports films.

The entries in the festival cover the themes that aim at promoting the objectives of the Olympics and strengthening the strong spirit of Olympics and athletic mannerism.

